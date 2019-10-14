Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 222,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLA shares. Roth Capital raised Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,347. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

