Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €205.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €231.54 ($269.23).

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.