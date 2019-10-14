Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.71). 3,555,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.53.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.