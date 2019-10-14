Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 373,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $809.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.75.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $66,836.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,679 over the last ninety days. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

