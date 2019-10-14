Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DUE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duerr presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.00 ($34.88).

DUE traded up €0.57 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, reaching €24.88 ($28.93). 395,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. Duerr has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

