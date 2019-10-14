Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Francis Cano acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 626,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

