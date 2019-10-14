Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,630 shares of company stock worth $5,077,899 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,021 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 353,180 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,588,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

