Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.08. 240,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $220,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 146.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

