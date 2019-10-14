Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00682975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.