Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $12.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 56,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,128. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 250,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

