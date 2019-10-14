Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) PT Set at $15.00 by JMP Securities

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) received a $15.00 price objective from equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $517.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 4.31. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at $969,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $447,037 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

