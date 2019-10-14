Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock remained flat at $$4.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERYP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

