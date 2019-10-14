Experian (LON:EXPN) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,243.33 ($29.31).

Experian stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,455 ($32.08). 1,795,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,528.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,367.78.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

