Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Position Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 24,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

