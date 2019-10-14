First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 30th total of 561,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,974. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

