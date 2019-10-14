Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowr (CVE:FLWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.30.

CVE:FLWR traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.05. 221,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42. Flowr has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

