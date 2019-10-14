Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 827,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $165,868.56. Insiders sold a total of 166,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.