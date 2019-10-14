Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Trading Down 1.5%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The stock has a market cap of $119.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.03.

Foresight VCT Company Profile (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

