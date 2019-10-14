Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get FOX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,947. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.