Futurepia Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (PIA)

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Futurepia coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Futurepia has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $22,055.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Futurepia has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Futurepia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01037202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia.

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futurepia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futurepia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Futurepia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futurepia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.