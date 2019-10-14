Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Set at $80.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after purchasing an additional 969,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 601.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $31,671,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

