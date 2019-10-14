Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.47.

GPN traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,555. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

