Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.65, 2,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

