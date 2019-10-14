Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given a $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,309,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 674.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 86.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.