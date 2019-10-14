Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldfield stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.77% of Goldfield worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN GV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,310. Goldfield has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

