Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.13 ($17.60).

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €12.49 ($14.52). 417,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

