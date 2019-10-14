Golos (GOLOS) Market Cap Tops $631,971.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Golos has a market capitalization of $631,971.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000920 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 178,591,331 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. The official website for Golos is golos.io.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

