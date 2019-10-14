Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.50

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.50 and traded as high as $256.40. Grainger shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 685,864 shares traded.

GRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 124 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £302.56 ($395.35).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

