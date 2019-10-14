GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GSIT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,360. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.16%.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $41,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,509 shares of company stock worth $113,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 746,933 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

