Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €109.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.44 ($133.07).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock traded down €1.80 ($2.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €102.05 ($118.66). The stock had a trading volume of 199,633 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.35.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.