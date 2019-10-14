Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 13.5% in September

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 30th total of 32,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 14.6% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

