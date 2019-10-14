HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HEXO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HEXO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 4,800,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

