HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.50

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and traded as high as $167.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $165.80, with a volume of 1,149,649 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

