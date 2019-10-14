Holo 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.58 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Holo has a market cap of $129.72 million and $7.58 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00218444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.01041525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,114,871,948 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, WazirX, IDEX, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.