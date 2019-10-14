Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $7.64. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

