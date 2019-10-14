Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Short Interest Update

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 30th total of 136,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy W. Haley bought 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $26,862.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,586.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,023 shares of company stock valued at $237,803 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,897 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 885,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,808. The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

