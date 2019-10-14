Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,339.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $56,339.00 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00091899 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00120703 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.92 or 1.00086797 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000671 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.