IMI’s (IMI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,073.18 ($14.02).

IMI stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,143 ($14.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 980.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 988.34.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

