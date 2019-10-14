Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,906. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.80). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

