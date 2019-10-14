Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.77 ($24.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

