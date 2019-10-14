Insolar Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Insolar has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $666,869.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Radar Relay, Binance and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00221202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030800 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, OKex, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

