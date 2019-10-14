iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $217.48

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.48 and traded as low as $219.42. iShares North American Tech ETF shares last traded at $219.53, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

