Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $70.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $84.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 59,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,174. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.