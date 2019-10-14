Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 25,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,810. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after buying an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,681,000 after buying an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

