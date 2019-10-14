Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.58. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $598.01 million during the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

