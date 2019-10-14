KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading 0.9% Higher

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

KISH BANCORP IN/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

