Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ABN Amro lowered Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,679. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

