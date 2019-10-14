Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 28,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.