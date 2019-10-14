Liberum Capital Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,843.90 ($24.09).

Shares of LON:HL traded down GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,790 ($23.39). 772,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,937.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,036.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

