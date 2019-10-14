LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. LIFE has a total market cap of $506,680.00 and approximately $11,008.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00218801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.01039911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

